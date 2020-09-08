Blogger has decided to ignore my repeatedly stated preference for the original format of this blog, and has unilaterally introduced the new dashboard, which is not as easy to handle as the old one. Apparently as a result of Blogger's action, the space between the main column of the blog and the sidebar has been increased, and all the text in the sidebar has been centred. I neither want nor approve of this, but at present it doesn't look as if anything can be done; and I must with regret ask BIB readers to put up with it.

Labels: Media