On 19 Aug. the BIB reported that Greg Blake (USA) has - among other things - launched a Kickstarter campaign, 'People, places, and songs' in support of the songwriting side of his career.
So far, 107 backers have pledged a total of €6,442 towards the target of €8,017 (the odd figures result from converting US$ into euros). Less than three days are left before the deadline, 1.00 a.m. (BST) on Tuesday 8 Sept. If the target is not reached, Greg gets nothing; so if you're thinking of pledging support for him, there's very little time to lose.
