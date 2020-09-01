For mandolinists
Tristan Scroggins (seen over here several times in his father's band Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, and most recently filling in on mandolin with Chris Jones & the Night Drivers in their 2019 tour) has transcribed all the mandolin breaks on the classic 1979 Tony Rice album Manzanita - breaks originally played by Sam Bush, Ricky Skaggs, and David Grisman.
His transcriptions are now available on an e-book via his Patreon account. More details (including a vivid recollection of the impact of Manzanita when it first came out) are in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
Labels: Mandolin, Recordings, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home