First World Virtual Flatpicking Contest, 21-28 Sept. 2020
Institute of Musical Traditions (IMT) in the USA presents the first World Virtual Flatpicking Contest, which any guitar picker in the world with an internet connection and a way to videotape can enter, for a registration fee of only $20 (though entry is limited to 150 contestants). It has been organised by Steve Kaufman and Marcy Marxer, and runs from today (21 Sept.) to a week from now.
Full details are on the IMT website, with more comment by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today, where you can see the criteria that will be applied in judging entries. As it happens, these are not bad criteria for any players to apply to their own playing on any occasion.
