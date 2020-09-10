Events at the Earl Scruggs Center
Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC, reopened for regular hours on Tuesday this week (8 Sept.) at 10.00 a.m., with comprehensive procedures to keep visitors, volunteers, and staff safe and healthy.
Last weekend, which should have been the occasion of the First Earl Scruggs Music Festival (now postponed to 3-4 Sept. 2021), WNCW and the Festival organising team produced a successful Drive-In Concert featuring four festival artists: Jim Lauderdale, Chatham County Line, Dom Flemons, and Anna Lynch. See this press release from Hearth Music.
Jim Lauderdale (photo: Daniel Coston)
