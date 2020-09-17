Deering LIve: Hank Smith, Dan Walsh
Hank, Pattie & the Current, has been giving frequent video instruction lessons on the Deering Banjos blog and YouTube channel since the early spring of this year. He will be the featured artist in the Deering Live series TONIGHT (Thurs. 17 Sept.); so send in by e-mail any questions you'd like Hank to answer.
Last week's episode of Deering Live, featuring Dan Walsh, can now be seen on the Deering blog and on YouTube. The first tune played is a jig in 6/8; and the hoo-ha about 'playing clawhammer on a resonator banjo' will remind older BIB readers in Ireland of hearing the powerful New York clawhammerist Allen Feldman play Irish music on his Gibson Mastertone, with resonator, over forty years ago.
Labels: Banjo, History, Irish music, Media, Old-time, On the edge, Video, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home