Deering Live at IBMA WOB
Deering Banjos announce that during the IBMA's World Of Bluegrass this week their Deering Live series will include guests Eric Gibson of the Gibson Brothers, tonight (29 Sept.) at 3.00 p.m. PT, 6.00 p.m. ET; Chad Kopotic, Deering's vice-president of operations at Deering, tomorrow night at the same time; and Ashley Campbell on Thursday at 11.00 a.m. PT, 2.00 p.m. ET.
Earlier today on Deering Live Jerry Douglas presented J.D. Crowe and Winston Marshall of Mumford & Sons (see below).
