Dan Walsh (GB) on Deering Live TONIGHT at 8.00 p.m. BST
Deering Banjos blog announces that Dan Walsh of Stafford, England, will be the artist featured on 'Deering Live' on the Deering Banjos YouTube channel tonight (Thursday 10 Sept.) at the new time of 3.00 p.m. ET = 8.00 p.m. BST. His mastery of clawhammer and his wide-ranging tastes make him (roughly speaking) England's down-picking counterpart of Ireland's up-picking Paddy Kiernan.
Last week's guest was Valerie June from Memphis, TN, and a 77-minute interview with her can be seen on the Deering blog and YouTube. According to Deering, 'We get into how she approaches the banjo, music being good for the soul, and the personality of her instruments.'
BIB editor's note: Deering's newsletter calls Dan Walsh's resonator banjo an instrument 'that many would argue should be reserved for bluegrass'. This is a modern heresy: plenty of old-time players in the 1920s, '30s, '40s, and later were happy to play resonator banjos if they could afford them - even Uncle Dave Macon, though open-back banjos were better for juggling.
