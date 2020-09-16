Birthday greetings to Roger Bush and Leroy Mack
Kentucky Colonels had a powerful influence as young bluegrass pioneers in California and the western USA and on national TV. Despite what it says on the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame website, Roland White, the only surviving member of the original Country Boys group from which the Colonels were formed, is still very much alive and musically active. His brother Clarence White (1944-73) was the first to bring Doc Watson-style lead guitar into a bluegrass band context.
Two other core members of the band, born in California within a few days of each other, have had distinguished careers in music: Roger Bush (bass), born 16 Sept. 1940. and Leroy Mack McNees (dobro), born 19 Sept. 1940. Longtime supporters of the Athy bluegrass festivals will remember Leroy playing there twelve years ago (see the BIB for 22 July 2008). Congratulations to Roger and Leroy on their birthdays! The photo above shows (l-r) Leroy, Roger, Billy Ray Lathum, and Clarence White. More information on the Kentucky Colonels is here.
