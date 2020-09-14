Alec's greeting to 'Long Journey Home' 2020
8 Sept., we have more on this year's 'virtual' edition of Long Journey Home, the annual celebration of the musical heritage of Johnson County, TN. On 9 Sept. the festival's YouTube channel published this 10-minute video with the introduction:
Going all virtual this year had a few perks that we just couldn't have had in an in-person event. Having Alec Somerville join us as a special guest contributor all the way from Donegal in Ireland was definitely one of those perks. He was part of the Sawmillin' and Lassy Makin' site but we also wanted to share with you the entirety of the content he sent us which speaks hugely to the international influence of traditional mountain musicians from Johnson County.
You can see and hear Alec talking about his personal involvement with the festival and about G.B. Grayson and Clarence 'Tom' Ashley, and playing 'The cuckoo', 'Short life of trouble', and (fittingly) 'Long journey home'.
