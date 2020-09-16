A treat for instrument nerds, 28 Oct. 2020
Bluegrass Today for some good news for anyone interested in the iconic instruments of bluegrass and country music. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, TN, is holding a special fundraising event on 28 October, under the title 'Big Night at the Museum', in which instruments from the museum's 'Precious Jewels' collection will be played by some very distinguished musicians.
The collection includes Bill Monroe’s F-5 mandolin, Earl Scruggs's Gibson Granada banjo, Mother Maybelle Carter’s L-5 Gibson guitar, Charlie Daniels’s fiddle, the Martin D-28s of Lester Flatt (see photo above) and Hank Williams, and Jimmie Rodgers’s 00-18. The event will be streamed on the Museum's YouTube channel.
Labels: History, Instruments, Museum
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home