Virtual Winfield, and 'Follow the Light' with We Banjo 3 (update)
Rex Flottman of the Walnut Valley Festival, home to the national instrument championships and held annually since 1972 at Winfield, Kansas, announces that this year a Virtual Walnut Valley Festival will be held from 12 to 20 September, coupled with a fundraising campaign.
Events begin with a weekend (12-13 Sept.) of workshops and masterclasses via Zoom, followed by a special evening concert on 16 Sept. devoted to 'Maintaining a sense of community in COVID-19); a special 'Champions showcase' concert on 17 Sept., with last year's instrument contest winners performing; a new songwriters' showcase concert on 18 Sept.; and on 19-20 Sept. streaming concerts by artists who had been scheduled to play live at Winfield this year. Sixty percent of funds raised will be split equally between all artists in the lineup; the remaining forty percent will help to pay for production costs of this year's event and to prepare for the 49th Walnut Valley Festival in 2021.
Update 11 Aug.: It has been announced that MerleFest will be held next year on the same weekend as the Walnut Valley Festival.
*Galway's We Banjo 3, originators of 'Celtgrass', announce in their latest e-newsletter an invitation to 'Follow the Light', described as:
A virtual festival experience celebrating Irish traditions [...] Harnessing the unique potential of the shared live music experience in a virtual setting, Follow the Light brings artists and fans together for an entertaining, engaging and authentic celebration of community. Hosted with We Banjo 3’s signature heart and humor, the immersive live event weaves in musical performances by WB3, Gaelic Storm, Sharon Shannon, Nathan Carter and the East Pointers, with non-music festival features throughout the program.
Full details are on the band's website.
