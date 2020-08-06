Tabitha Agnew Benedict nominated for two IBMA awards
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announced last Friday the names of nominees for this year's Industry and Momentum awards, which will be presented during IBMA’s Virtual World of Bluegrass (28 Sept.-3 Oct. 2020).
As fans of Co. Armagh's Cup O' Joe will already know, Tabitha Agnew Benedict is nominated for two Momentum awards in her own right - Vocalist and Instrumentalist - and one of her 'other' bands, the UK's Midnight Skyracer, is nominated in the Band category.
Three of the other four bands nominated have played recently in Ireland, and there are familiar names elsewhere among the nominees, including Mike Armistead (Tennessee Mafia Jug Band, Leroy Troy's Hillbilly Trio) for the Graphic Designer award, and Kris Truelsen (Bill & the Belles) for Industry Involvement. More details are in the IBMA press release.
