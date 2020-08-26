Support for Ron Kavana in hospital
Ron Kavana (second from left) with Tony Rice (extreme right) at MerleFest
Thanks to Ray Barron of Two Time Polka for this news; Ray writes:
Just heard today that a friend of mine, Ron Kavana, is unwell and is hospitalised at the moment. Some friends of his have set up a GoFundMe page at this link: https://gf.me/u/ytz6g2
You may not know Ron but he was in many great bands such as Juice on the Loose, Balham Alligators, Loudest Whisper, and the Alias Ron Kavana band.
He’s a great guitar and mandolin player with a special feel for gospel music. I’m sure lots of people who visit your blog will know him and may want to donate.
Donations for Ron can be made here.
Labels: Fundraising, health and well-being
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home