26 August 2020

Support for Ron Kavana in hospital

Ron Kavana (second from left) with Tony Rice (extreme right) at MerleFest

Thanks to Ray Barron of Two Time Polka for this news; Ray writes:

Just heard today that a friend of mine, Ron Kavana, is unwell and is hospitalised at the moment. Some friends of his have set up a GoFundMe page at this link: https://gf.me/u/ytz6g2

You may not know Ron but he was in many great bands such as Juice on the Loose, Balham Alligators, Loudest Whisper, and the Alias Ron Kavana band.

He’s a great guitar and mandolin player with a special feel for gospel music. I’m sure lots of people who visit your blog will know him and may want to donate.

Donations for Ron can be made here.

