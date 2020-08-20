Steve Gulley, 20 Sept. 1962-18 Aug. 2020
(photo: Dean Hoffmeyer)
The BIB learns with great regret of the death of Steve Gulley (shown above with guitar and his band New Pinnacle) from pancreatic cancer. The very high regard in which he was held by those who knew him is shown by the tributes from Phil Leadbetter, Tim Stafford, Alan Bibey, and others in David Morris's feature on Bluegrass Today.
He and other founder members of Mountain Heart had left the band before it took part in one of the Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals in Longford, but he was later on stage with Dale Ann Bradley as headliners at Omagh. As far as the BIB is aware, this remains, regrettably, his only time before audiences in Ireland.
Labels: Festivals, People, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home