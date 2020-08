The John Keavney singlesRoscommon County LineHere it is! We've been incubating this baby for almost a year, like so many other bands delaying the release until we can launch it with a gig but sure that's life.We're very happy to share. It was a real pleasure to record and is our first record withandand sure aren't they great.You can support us here on bandcamp if you want, or listen for free on the usual digital distribution services. Funnily enough, we made a small typo when we were handing over our cash to Spotify and the album's called. Haha, imagine, Roscommon, a country! Profound. They say they will amend it in a week or two.Anyway, enjoy and share. Thanks from, and, for all the great support we continually receive. We miss the gigs greatly, but at least we had great fun doing the streams over the summer and getting to connect with you again.We want to dedicate this album to Aran Wooly Sheehan who we lost this year, who promoted 'havin' it' , and without whom there would be no Dublin Bluegrass Community , which still plays in his honour, with the same spirit.Love & Rockets xxxx

