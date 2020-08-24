Redon and Gómez, Una Más - music and tab
Una Más, a ten-track album of banjo duets, chiefly original compositions. Jean Marie Redon was one of the players listed in Tony Trischka & Pete Wernick, Masters of the 5-string banjo (1988); it's a safe bet that Lluís Gómez would be there if the book were ever updated, and Trischka and Wernick have both warmly endorsed the album.
Jean Marie Redon has played at the Omagh and Dunmore East festivals as a member of the fine French band Blue Railroad Train, and Lluís Gómez and his Barcelona Bluegrass Band established themselves as audience favourites at successive Johnny Keenan Banjo Festivals. Two years ago Lluís interviewed Jean Marie for the August 2018 issue of Banjo News Letter. On Una Más they are accompanied by leading European musicians, including Henrich Novak (dobro) and Jesper Rübner-Petersen (mandolin).
The release of the album (which can be heard and bought on BandCamp) was featured on Bluegrass Today on 11 Mar. 2020; the publication of a banjo tab book (available via Lluís's website) was also featured on BT (26 May).
