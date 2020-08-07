Oldtime Central August newsletter
Oldtime Central (OTC) report in their latest e-newsletter that their first (online) festival, The Hoot, held last weekend (24-26 July), was a huge success. Videos of the concerts can be seen on the OTC YouTube channel:
Friday night concerts
Featuring Emily Schaad, Brad Kolodner, Seth Shumate, and Rachel Eddy
Saturday night concerts
Featuring Craig Judelman, Tricia Spencer and Howard Rains, Jake Blount, and David Bragger and Susan Platz
The newsletter also lists 'five oldtime-related things across the internet that you should probably know about!', one of which is a feature on Jake Blount: 'Breaking down the legacy of race in traditional music in America', on the NPR website.
