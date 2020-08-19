Old-time camping-and-picking weekend in England, 18-20 Sept. 2020
There is an extra camping and picking weekend being added to our calendar at our normal camp site, Croft Farm Water Park, Tewkesbury [Gloucestershire], from Friday 18 until Sunday 20 September 2020. It's a DIY weekend but booking is essential which, as normal, should be done through Croft Farm. Details and phone numbers for the site can be found either on the FOAOTMAD website or the Croft Farm Water Park website.
