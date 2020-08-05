Nu-Blu present 'Bluegrass Ridge' from Dublin Bay this month
Carolyn and Daniel Routh of Nu-Blu
On 26 December 2019 the BIB reported that the dynamic Nu-Blu from Siler City, NC, who were on tour here in October in a trio configuration, would be back in autumn 2020 - this time as hosts, guides, and entertainers for visitors to Ireland as part of the Encounter Ireland Tours programme, in which the Deering Banjo Company are involved.
The current pandemic has ruled out the project for this year, but Nu-Blu (also on Facebook) will be giving concerts and workshops to Encounter Ireland tourists in Sept. 2021, which will give not more than twenty fans ' the perfect chance to explore one of the most intriguing cultures in the world'. And in the meantime, they have begun this week (starting 3 Aug.) a four-week series of episodes of their 'Bluegrass Ridge' show, hosting it from Dublin Bay. Full details are here.
