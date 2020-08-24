News from Gold Tone
Gold Tone Musical Instruments announce in their latest e-newsletter that select B-stock 25"-scale fretted Microbasses are available at 50% off retail price. A complete list of B-list stock is here. Gold Tone also announce that they are now selling the highly regarded Rickard Cyclone 10:1 geared 5-string banjo tuners at $223.70 for a set of five in nickel or gold finish.
Wayne Rogers, owner of Gold Tone, and some of the company's instrument makers recently experimented with cutting down the weight of a 5-string, and achieved encouraging results which may result in a production model weighing five pounds (2.268 kg). A brief video of the test model being played, with details of its components, is here.
