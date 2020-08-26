Nechville Musical Products support We Banjo 3 event
This coming Saturday (29 Aug.) Galway's We Banjo 3, originators of 'Celtgrass', will be holding 'Follow the Light', their 'virtual festival experience celebrating Irish traditions', in which they will be joined by Gaelic Storm, Sharon Shannon, Nathan Carter and the East Pointers, with non-music festival features throughout the programme (see the BIB for 10 Aug.).
Nechville Musical Products, originators of the most innovative developments in banjo construction in the past fifty years (and makers of Enda Scahill's recent custom-built instrument) are supporting the event by offering two free tickets to persons on their mailing list.
