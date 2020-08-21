Linda Lay signs with Mountain Fever Records
Linda Lay and Appalachian Trail (USA) as highlights of more than one of the Bluegrass Weekends directed by Frank Galligan as part of the Maiden City Festivals in Derry. Linda (left), 'one of the best kept secrets among bluegrass vocalists', gave her powerful, expressive singing to a band that was a pleasure to watch as well as hear.
Mountain Fever Records now announce that Linda has joined their roster of artists and is recording new material, with a single due for release on 1 September 2020 and an album in preparation. More detail is given by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today, together with two videos of Linda and her husband David on stage with their band Springfield Exit.
