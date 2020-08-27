Jens Kruger on Deering Live TONIGHT
Jens Kruger, 'one of the world’s most musically sophisticated and technically accomplished five‐string banjo players' (Happy Traum), whose close relationship with Deering Banjos includes helping to develop their finest instruments, will be playing and talking on tonight's interactive instalment of 'Deering Live' at the new time of 7.30 p.m. EDT on Deering's YouTube channel, where you can also watch last week's 90-minute instalment in which Jens discusses banjo strings with Jon Moody of GHS.
