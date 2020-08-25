Jack Lawrence interviewed by Darin and Brooke Aldridge
Thanks to Eilis Boland of Lonesome Highway for making us aware of a fascinating hour-long interview in the 'Carolina Sessions' series conducted by Darin and Brooke Aldridge (headliners at the 2018 Omagh festival). Their guest last week was Jack Lawrence, probably best known as musical partner to Doc Watson for a quarter-century; but as the interview shows, this was just one part of the long, varied, eventful career of a musician from one of the richest source areas of bluegrass. Eilis writes:
He talks about his personal history of bluegrass music and characters in NC from his childhood in the '50s right up to now. Great anecdotes etc. Enjoy!
You can enjoy the interview on YouTube.
