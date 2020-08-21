For your listening pleasure...
L-r: 'Cousin' Charlie Lowman, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris,
Kody Norris, Josiah Tyree
Kody Norris Show (USA), who (in a happier world) would have been entertaining us at the top of the bill at Westport in June, have just released 'Love bug', the first single from their forthcoming Rebel album All suited up - and it has all the bounce and pep of Jimmy Martin in his 'up' mood. The official video can be watched here on the Rebel Records YouTube channel, and via a link on the Rebel press release. Teasers can be seen on the video page of the band's Facebook.
