Dunmore East Festival obliged to postpone to 2021
Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, Co. Waterford, for the sad news that this year's festival, which it was hoped would be held this coming weekend (29-30 Aug.), has had to be cancelled after constant efforts by Mick and his team to make an event possible in one format or another. Mick writes:
You will understand that we had to pull the mini bluegrass festival because of the latest directives. Plan D was to have a 100-people event outdoors. I would like to thank all the acts that were to play and hung in there with all the changes over the summer. We had hoped that the situation would improve over the summer, but alas...
Roll on 27/ 28/ 29 August 2021, and a big thank you to all our Dunmore East supporters.
