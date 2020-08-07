Deering present innovative banjo masters online
In the last ten days, the Deering Banjo Company has presented online three masters of innovative banjo playing. In their 'Deering Live' series, Tony Trischka appeared on 30 July for 85 minutes, and Ryan Cavanaugh for 95 minutes on 6 August. On a more modest scale - six minutes - tonight (7 Aug.) Hank Smith demonstrates how to take the Earl Scruggs classic 'Ground speed' and develop a break in melodic style. Hank's lesson can be seen on YouTube and on the Deering Banjos blog.
