Danny Burns signs with Bonfire Music Group
The Bonfire Music Group in Nashville, TN, announce that Danny Burns (right), raised in Co. Donegal, has signed with them to bring out his sophomore album early next year, with a first single - 'Many moons ago', featuring Sarah Jarosz - to be released this coming September. This follows his successful and critically-acclaimed debut album North country (2019). More details are on the Bonfire press release.
