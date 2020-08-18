Cup O' Joe tribute to New Grass Revival
Bluegrass Today news of Co. Armagh's Cup O' Joe, who have celebrated the induction of New Grass Revival into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame by recording a video of the Revival's 'Metric lips', recreating the original breaks. The video can be seen on the band's Facebook as well as on Bluegrass Today.
The photo (above left), showing them appropriately dressed for a Revival tribute, also comes from Facebook. David Benedict, mandolinist of Boston's Mile Twelve, is third from left and husband of Tabitha (extreme right). John Lawless reports that Tabitha has now been granted a US green card, entitling her to permanent residence in the States.
