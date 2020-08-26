Balla Bluegrass Festival 2020 CANCELLED
Balla Bluegrass Festival in Co. Mayo:
With continued uncertainty regarding the reopening of the pubs and the general future of the live music industry, the organisers of the Balla Bluegrass Festival had no choice but to call off this year's festival which was due to take place on the October Bank Holiday [23-26 Oct. 2020].
Like everyone else, we are very much looking forward for the reopening of the pubs and music venues and the return of domestic and international live music. We are looking forward to seeing all our friends back in Mayo in 2021.
