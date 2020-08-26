AOIFE plans Day of Action for 16 Sept. 2020
Association Of Irish Festival Events (AOIFE) August 2020 report for the arts sector.
AOIFE's offices will reopen fully from 1 Sept., but the report presents the grim view that 'we as a society will be living in the limbo land of stage 3 with occasional visits back to stage 2 for the autumn, winter, spring ahead [...] we wlll be inhabiting this twilight world of living cheek by jowl in a pandemic for a period of two to three years.'
AOIFE asks everyone concerned with this sector to share in a Day of Action, planned for 16 September.
