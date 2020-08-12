A treasury of bluegrass stories
Thw BIB has mentioned a few times in the past some outstanding interviews conducted by radio presenter Katy Daley with notable people in the blugrass world. We're therefore delighted to learn from Bluegrass Today that the interviews can be heard (or will be accessible) in podcast form on the website Bluegrass Stories, which also carries many performance videos featuring the artists interviewed. The list includes many artists who have played in Ireland: Greg Cahill, Missy Raines, Tom Mindte, Jimmy Gaudreau, Joe Newberry, Patrick McAvinue, Lynn Morris & Marshall Wilborn, Jerry Douglas, Rob Ickes, Lisa & Wally Hughes...
Last night the first of three instalments of Ben Eldridge, banjo player with the original Seldom Scene, was launched. Bluegrass Stories is a real treasury of bluegrass history and more - the personal stories of bluegrass people. Strongly recommended for BIB readers.
Labels: Interviews
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home