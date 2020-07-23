



Show announcements will begin next week as plans are finalised. Whelan's announce: '... the main thing is we are open for creativity. For people creating magic on our stage. [...] It’s not the ‘new normal’, it's the temporary finding your feet normal.'

Whelan's of Wexford St., Dublin 2, announce that they will be reopening as a bar and music venue on Monday 10 August, giving the highest priority to safety for staff, performers, and audiences. This will limit the capacity of the main venue to 88 (as against a pre-covid 450) with everyone seated at tables, and will put the initial emphasis on solo acoustic acts, trad, and folk.

Labels: concerts, health and well-being, Venues