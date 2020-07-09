Top of the hill coming from April Verch
April Verch (CAN) announces that her new album for children, Top of the hill, is due for release on 24 July, and is now available for pre-order. The inspiration for the project arose during lockdown; April writes:
Nothing has been as constant throughout my life as family and music, and both have seen me through the best and worst of times. I felt called to create music that would appeal not only to children, but that might connect generations.
Seven of the ten tracks are original compositions, and the cover artwork is by April. More details are on her e-newsletter.
