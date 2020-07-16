The Hoot - workshops and more from Oldtime Central
Oldtime Central (OTC) have just issued their last e-newsletter before their first (online) festival, The Hoot (see the BIB for 24 June), which takes place next weekend (24-26 July). The Hoot has a powerful lineup, with workshops on banjo by Jake Blount and Brad Kolodner; on fiddle by David Bragger and Susan Platz, Craig Judelman, Emily Schaad, and Tricia Spencer; on guitar by Rachel Eddy and Howard Rains; and on harmonica by Seth Shumate.
The latest articles to appear on the OTC since the last newsletter comprise a two-part feature on rhythm bones playing - part 1 by Timothy Jones and part 2 by Dom Flemons.
Labels: Festivals, Instruction, Media, Workshops
