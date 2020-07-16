'Spirit of Greyfox' online festival STARTING TODAY
Spirit of Grey Fox virtual bluegrass festival kicks off today (Thurs. 18 July) at 4.00 p.m. EDT and continues through this Sunday, 19 July. Featuring both new and iconic archival performances, the festival will be hosted by Jerry Douglas, Ron Thomason, Sierra Hull, and Joe Newberry. The schedule includes a set by Galway's We Banjo 3 at 6.45 p.m. EDT on Saturday.
More details are on the Compass Records e-newsletter and a full schedule is on the Festival website.
