Randy Wood: the lore of the luthier just out
Fretboard Journal.
Daniel Wile, musician and writer, has now written the biography of Randy Wood, 'repairman to the stars' (and also operator of Randy's Pickin' Parlor in Bloomingdale, Georgia): Randy Wood: the lore of the luthier, published by the University of Tennessee Press at $29.95 in paper or PDF format. More details, including availability of autographed copies, are on this press release.
Labels: Books, Instruments, Luthiers, Venues
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home