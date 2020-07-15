15 July 2020

Randy Wood: the lore of the luthier just out

Bluegrass musicians and fans have always paid great attention to instruments and to skilled makers and repairers, and over the last fifty years independent luthiers have grown greatly in numbers, skills, and reputation - see, for instance, the issues of the Fretboard Journal.

Daniel Wile, musician and writer, has now written the biography of Randy Wood, 'repairman to the stars' (and also operator of Randy's Pickin' Parlor in Bloomingdale, Georgia): Randy Wood: the lore of the luthier, published by the University of Tennessee Press at $29.95 in paper or PDF format. More details, including availability of autographed copies, are on this press release.

