I'm reading a wonderful book about early jazz [...], and there's a comment by, 'King' Oliver, one of the earliest hot bands in New Orleans, and he was talking about the dynamics of a jazz band, and the key word is texture - it's all about texture. I could say that about our conception of string band music. The other thing he said, and this is a paradox in a way, is that all the instruments of the band blend together to create that texture, one sound; but on the other hand, you hear each instrument separately...

Labels: Quotes