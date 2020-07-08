Pilgrim St release Ash Into gold dust 10 July 2020
After months of cancellations and enforced inactivity, it's good to learn of a genuine new event on the scene here; so thanks to Eugene Donegan for the news that Pilgrim St, based in Navan, Co. Meath, will release their debut album Ash into gold dust this coming Friday (10 July). It will be on sale from that date from the band's online shop, and available later for streaming.
The image below right shows a gift card, also available from the band's shop. Thanks also to Eugene and the band for the following press release:
Irish band Pilgrim St crown a two-year run of sold-out theatre and festival shows with the release of their long-awaited debut album – Ash into gold dust – this July.
A democracy in the best sense of the word, Pilgrim St’s sound - influenced by bluegrass, old time country, and folk music from home and abroad - is based around a stunning selection of songs written by the band’s three songwriters, whose different styles blend beautifully.
Witness Peadar Farrelly’s gorgeous 'Never gets old' (the first single from the album) nestling alongside Eugene Donegan’s bluesy 'Hurt people hurt people', Eoin McDonnell’s beautiful mandolin-led instrumental 'Go dtí sin' and Brendan Kelly’s brilliantly cinematic opener 'Ballad of Anton Dunne' and you’ll start to understand why the band has built up such a ferocious live reputation over the last couple of years.
Ash into gold dust was co-produced by the band with their long-time live sound engineer Mark Cahill at Crookedwood Studios in County Meath and is available on CD from the band’s web store at https://www.pilgrimst.com/shop.
The Pogues or The Saw Doctors. Pilgrim St have become one of the hardest-working and best-respected bands on the Irish circuit since they first formed four years ago, winning solid approval for their true-grit passion and delivery in theatre and festival venues including Vicar St and Electric Picnic.
Pilgrim St consists of Peadar Farrelly (guitar, vocals), Eugene Donegan (banjo, vocals), Eoin McDonnell (mandolin, vocals), Francis McGinn (bass), Mark Lynch (dobro), Brendan Kelly (accordion, vocals) and Cathal McQuaid (fiddle).
Contact Eugene Donegan: e-mail, tel. 087 6258275
Labels: Bands, Business, CDs, Recording studios, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home