Ash into gold dustIrish band Pilgrim St crown a two-year run of sold-out theatre and festival shows with the release of their long-awaited debut album –– this July.A democracy in the best sense of the word, Pilgrim St’s sound - influenced by bluegrass, old time country, and folk music from home and abroad - is based around a stunning selection of songs written by the band’s three songwriters, whose different styles blend beautifully.Witness’s gorgeous 'Never gets old' (the first single from the album) nestling alongside’s bluesy 'Hurt people hurt people',’s beautiful mandolin-led instrumental 'Go dtí sin' and’s brilliantly cinematic opener 'Ballad of Anton Dunne' and you’ll start to understand why the band has built up such a ferocious live reputation over the last couple of years.was co-produced by the band with their long-time live sound engineerat Crookedwood Studios in County Meath and is available on CD from the band’s web store at https://www.pilgrimst.com/shop Ask any member of Pilgrim St to list their influences and the responses will more than likely be very similar: any of the grittier characters from Appalachian old-time, bluegrass, and the folk canon from both sides of the Atlantic. They might single out Springsteen (particularly inmode), Hank Williams, or Woody Guthrie, but if you expect them to play some sort of Americana mish-mash, you’d be mistaken. For running deeply through the band’s core is that unmistakably Irish phenomenon, a gift for rousing tales and stirring choruses - hearts wide open and going for broke - just like those loveable predecessors The Pogues or The Saw Doctors . Pilgrim St have become one of the hardest-working and best-respected bands on the Irish circuit since they first formed four years ago, winning solid approval for their true-grit passion and delivery in theatre and festival venues including Vicar St and Electric Picnic.Pilgrim St consists of(guitar, vocals),(banjo, vocals),(mandolin, vocals),(bass),(dobro),(accordion, vocals) and(fiddle).Contact Eugene Donegan: e-mail , tel. 087 6258275

