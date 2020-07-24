One event goes ahead for 2020; another postponed to 2021
FOAOTMAD, the UK organisation promoting American old-time music and dance, announce that based on the Westminster government’s Covid 19 policy as of today (24 July), the FOAOTMAD Summer Camp will be held from Friday 7 Aug. till Sunday 16 Aug. on the dedicated event field at Croft Farm Water Park, Tewkesbury, Gloucs. GL20 7EE. Those attending will be relied on to comply with guidelines, which include (at present) a maximum of thirty people in the marquee at any one time, and a group size of six people - although others can be at a safe distance if there is no interaction. More details are on FOAOTMAD's Facebook.
FOAOTMAD also announce with regret that the Moniaive Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival in Scotland (which has put on a number of Irish bands in past years) has been cancelled for this year, but is scheduled to be held on 24-26 Sept. 2021. Bands already booked for next year include Nu-Blu (USA), Jeff Scroggins & the Scroggdogs (USA), Longway, the Vera van Heeringen Trio, Swamp Chicken, and the Often Herd.
