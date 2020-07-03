News from Oldtime Central: The Hoot and much more
Oldtime Central (OTC) announce in their latest e-newsletter that they are still hard at work advertising and preparing for their first (online) festival, The Hoot (see the BIB for 24 June), due three weeks from now. Registration is now open, and they supply the following links to The Hoot:
Workshop descriptions and concert schedule
Workshop Registration
Facebook Event
*The following articles have appeared on OTC since the last newsletter:
