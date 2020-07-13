'My kind of town' video from the Special C.
The Special Consensus, 2020 model: (l-r) Nate Burie, Rick Faris,
Greg Cahill, Dan Eubanks
Thanks to Bluegrass Today for the news that our longtime friends in Special Consensus have just released a second video from their latest album Chicago Barn Dance, and this time it's of their stunning all-instrumental version of 'My kind of town', the paean to Chicago made vocally famous by Frank Sinatra and many others. Watch it on John Lawless's Bluegrass Today feature, or on YouTube. Chicago Barn Dance is nominated for Album of the Year in the 2020 IBMA awards.
