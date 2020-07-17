Miller and O'Brien release 'Walking home to Wexford'
The BIB editor writes:
Thanks to John Lawless and Bluegrass Today for the news that bluegrass singer/ songwriter Milan Miller and the omnicompetent Tim O'Brien are releasing today a single, 'Walking home to Wexford', about a man who lands at Rosslare and (lacking the train fare to get to Wexford town and his Annie Claire) walks there along the River Slaney. We must try that some time. The song can be heard on Apple Music and iTunes and bought on Milan Miller's website; a video with the first verse is on the Bluegrass Today feature and also on YouTube.
