Michael J. Miles online concert this Friday (10 July)
e-newsletter, Michael J. Miles (USA) - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - announces that he will be among the artists playing in an online streaming concert this coming Friday (10 July) to raise funds for Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music, where Michael has taught for many years. The concert will also mark the launch of his new CD, Mississippi River suite. You can tune in online, where there are more details.
Schedules of Michael's one-time-only workshops for banjo and fingertstyle guitar are on the e-newsletter.
Labels: Banjo, CDs, concerts, Fundraising, Instruction, Media, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home