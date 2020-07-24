



Full details, including prizes and how entries will be judged, are on the Bluegrass Today feature. Note that in the photo, the jammers are wisely playing in a bandstand, so the acoustics should be satisfying for them even with what looks like three-metres spacing.

Back on 3 June, the BIB reported how the Barcelona Bluegrass Jam had achieved a fulfilling meeting, under tight restrictions in a country that has suffered particularly badly from COVID-19. Bluegrass Today now announces that Pete Wernick and his Wernick Method Jam Class programme are launching a Safe Jam Contest , in which prizes of Pete's merchandise will be given for the best video of a bluegrass jam conducted in a safe and socially-distanced manner.

Labels: Contests, Crisis, Jams