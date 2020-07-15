Deering Live with David Holt, 16 July 2020
Deering Banjos, will feature David Holt live on YouTube tomorrow night at 3.00 p.m. PST (California time), which should be 11.00 p.m. BST. Regular attenders at Omagh festivals will remember David and his Lightning Bolts band as headliners some years back. You can send in questions for him to answer by e-mail, with the title 'Re: Deering Live Featuring David Holt'.
Last week's 52-minute episode of 'Deering Live', centring on the wide ProPik range of picks, which Deering acquired in February this year, can be seen now on the Deering blog.
