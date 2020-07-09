'Deering Live' episode #13
Deering Banjos, will from now on be known as 'Deering Live' and will appear live on YouTube, so there is no need to view it on Facebook or Instagram as with the previous twelve episodes.
Today Jamie Deering, Jamie Latty, and David Bandrowski from Deering will be talking about the wide ProPik range of picks, which Deering acquired in February this year. Questions can be sent in as comments on YouTube. As usual, the episode will air at 3.00 p.m. PST (California time), which should be 11.00 p.m. BST.
