Brandon Lee Adams online concert, 25 July 2020
Btandon Lee Adams (USA) on tour in Ireland last autumn with Johnny Staats (mandolin), you'll be glad to learn that he will be giving a live stream concert, with special guests, on this coming Saturday (25 July), starting at 8.00 p.m. EDT, on the Bluegrass Today Facebook and also on beyerdynamic North America Facebook.
If you didn't catch last autumn's tour, here's a chance to see and hear 'the only Tony-Rice-approved Rice-style guitarist' (in the words of John Lawless on Bluegrass Today).
