BG75 memories from Thierry Schoysman
Our good friend Thierry Schoysman (left), who operates the Bluegrass in Belgium website, has already visited Ireland several times, including playing banjo with the premier Belgian band Rawhide at Omagh in 2013; coming over to hear the Greg Blake Band in 2018 and the Special Consensus in 2019; and playing mandolin with the Sons of Navarone at the Shannonside Winter Music Festival in January this year.
Thierry has now contributed some of his bluegrass memories to #5 of Bluegrass Today's 'Moments in bluegrass BG75' series, in this feature by Richard Thompson.
Labels: Europe, Festivals, Visiting bands, Visiting players
